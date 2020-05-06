John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HTD stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 15,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

