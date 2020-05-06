Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.26. 1,421,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.48. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

