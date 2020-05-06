JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:JPEI)

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JPEI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.10). The company had a trading volume of 100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of $69.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.51.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

