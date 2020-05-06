JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $85.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $102.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 373.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 192,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.