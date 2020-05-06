JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $135.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,945,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

