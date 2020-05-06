JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,534 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

