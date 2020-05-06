Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

5/4/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $407.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.26. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

