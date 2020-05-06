KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,977. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.