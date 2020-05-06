Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,981,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $3,194,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. 1,729,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,145. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit