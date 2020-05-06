Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,981,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $3,194,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. 1,729,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,145. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

