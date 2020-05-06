LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.63–1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.29 million.LivePerson also updated its FY20 guidance to (1.63-1.52) EPS.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of LivePerson stock remained flat at $$23.39 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,056,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,074. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

