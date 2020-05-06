LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of (1.63-1.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-355, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.94 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.52 EPS.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 10,456,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

