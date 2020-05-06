LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,027.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $266,268.68 and approximately $78,027.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00360032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001043 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008654 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003720 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001038 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,819,393 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

