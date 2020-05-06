Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,426,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of Lockheed Martin worth $6,245,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.58. 1,087,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

