Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $11.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.58. 1,087,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.