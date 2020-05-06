Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

