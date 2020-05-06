Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 99,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,078. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

