LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 78,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,611. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Earnings History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit