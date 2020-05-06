LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 78,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,611. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

