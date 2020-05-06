Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after acquiring an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after purchasing an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,509. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

