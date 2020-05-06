Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,770 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. 22,583,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,467,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

