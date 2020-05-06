Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. 1,421,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

