Lutz Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 1,504,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,483. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

