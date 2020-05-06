Lutz Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 85,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 234,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 151,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 141,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 377,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,187. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

