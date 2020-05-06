Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 102,528 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 370.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VOE stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,014. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

