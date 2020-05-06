Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 77,602 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 174.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,602 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 502,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,360. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.