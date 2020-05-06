Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 17,182 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 273,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $118.53. 372,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

