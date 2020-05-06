Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.87. The stock had a trading volume of 968,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

