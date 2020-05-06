Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 440 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

