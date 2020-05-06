Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

