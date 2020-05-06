Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.37. 1,072,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.