Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.5%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 877,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,164. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.