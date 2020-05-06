Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,469 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 11,845,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

