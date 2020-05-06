Main Street Research LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,135,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

