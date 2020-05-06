Manitex International (MNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,529. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $79.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other Manitex International news, CEO Steve Filipov bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,083.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $102,910 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.