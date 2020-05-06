Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.53, approximately 7,777,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,283,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 868,380 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.19.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.