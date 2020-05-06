Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading 9.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.35, 3,125,348 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,581,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

