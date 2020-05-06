Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.61. Mattel shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 15,297,663 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

