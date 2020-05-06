Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 3.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

