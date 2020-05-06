Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Up 15.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $87.10, approximately 1,021,579 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 304,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 84,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Medifast by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,227,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

