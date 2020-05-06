Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 340.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,835 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.8% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 11,845,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

