Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.74% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $15,106,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

