Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Metlife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Metlife has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Metlife to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
Metlife stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 432,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,819. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Metlife
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
