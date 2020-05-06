MOAC (MOAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59,961.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $50.98. MOAC has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $59,961.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About MOAC

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official website for MOAC is moac.io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

