Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Up 16.8% on Earnings Beat

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) shares shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $32.09, 717,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 345,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other Model N news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,680,000 after buying an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Model N by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $918.03 million, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

