Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.10. 564,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $186.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

