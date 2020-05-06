Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,223,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,759. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

