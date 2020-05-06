Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

MS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

