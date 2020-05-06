Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

MOS stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,715,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,927. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,965 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

