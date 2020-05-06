Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 130.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.0%.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

