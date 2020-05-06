Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

MWA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 96,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

