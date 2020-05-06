Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 258.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Mylan worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

MYL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 7,219,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,754. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 556.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

